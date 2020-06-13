https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/updates-antifa-stan-chaz-builds-border-wall-reportedly-deports-mexican-establishes-segregated-gardens/

Things are going about as well as expected in Antifa-stan.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle set up a border wall earlier this week.

Last night they harassed and reportedly deported a young Mexican for fighting.

CHAZ deported a Mexican. pic.twitter.com/9tAhyEeUcM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020

And Antifa-stan already established segregated gardens.

Update: Antifastan has segregated their farms pic.twitter.com/zEheaVPcxm — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 13, 2020

