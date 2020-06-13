https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Seoul-southkorea-blacklivesmatter/2020/06/13/id/972017

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea has draped a banner reading Black Lives Banner in front of its building on Saturday.

“The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change,” the embassy tweeted from its account. “Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive & just society.”

Ambassador Harry Harris, a Navy veteran who reportedly has contemplated leaving his diplomatic position, tweeted the words of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

”When Dr. Benjamin Mays delivered Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s eulogy in 1968, he said Dr. King’s ‘unfinished work on earth must truly be our own,’” Harris tweeted. “Recent weeks remind us that MLK’s work remains unfinished. Friends, I believe that work falls on each of us today.”

Harris added, “I believe in what President JFK said on June 10, 1963 at American University: ‘If we cannot now end our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity.’ USA is a free & diverse nation…from that diversity we gain our strength.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

