The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the over 200 looters who ransacked a local Walmart last week.

The looters got off with over $100,000 worth of merchandise.

The looters hit the store like it was a Black Friday sale.

The sign in the front of the store says “please keep 6 feet apart.”

Police are on the lookout for 200 looters who ransacked a Walmart store in Tampa, Florida.. https://t.co/836xpYS8aQ pic.twitter.com/poNCrf9783 — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2020

