A new video from documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz uses statistics reported by The Washington Post and a study from two universities to suggest that police brutality is not about race.

Horowitz begins the video by explaining that statistics show more armed and unarmed white people are killed by police each year than any other race.

“The protests that have convulsed our nation are based on the premise that the police are racist writ large and that they target black people for death. But the statistics don’t support that conclusion,” Horowitz says.

“In fact, the data shows the exact opposite. According to The Washington Post and a new joint study by Michigan State University and the University of Maryland, which tracked every police shooting in every precinct across the country, it found that more white people are killed by police, both armed and unarmed, and controlling for crime rates, white people are disproportionately killed by officers. In fact, when there is a police shooting, black citizens are more likely to have been shot by black officers,” he adds.

His video shows two statistics from the Post. The first shows that in 2019, 1,003 armed people were killed by police, including 405 whites, 249 black, and 349 listed as “other.” Also in 2019, 55 unarmed people were killed by police, including 25 whites, 14 blacks, and 16 listed as “other.”

Horowitz took this information to protesters upset over the May 25 police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died in the hospital after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

When Horowitz presented people with the data, he was told to “f—k off” by numerous demonstrators.

“I’m getting angry, I don’t want to talk anymore,” one white woman says after Horrowitz informs her that most black people killed by police are killed by black police officers.

When Horowitz tells one group of white protesters that there is police brutality but it’s not based on race, one says “Hey, there’s a bunch of d—ks over there you can go suck!”

“Do you care about the data?” he asks the group.

“Did you hear us, we said f—k off!” another person tells him.

“Your data can go suck the same d—k that you’re gonna go suck,” another person says.

One black man claimed the statistics were put out to “distort your mind so that you can come out here and talk this bulls—t!”

As The Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo previously reported, Horowitz spoke to different protesters for another video about the violence that has been displayed at many of the riots across the country.

“The media narrative has been that the protesters and the violence are distinct,” Horowitz prefaced that video, “but the vast majority of protesters that I spoke to, went out of their way to justify, in a non-socially distanced way, the anarchic orgy of violence.”

