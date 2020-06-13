https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-fox-and-friends-talks-viral-pro-law-enforcement-commercial

On Friday, Egard Watches released a video to its YouTube channel commending the good men and women of law enforcement, which runs contrary to the current media and protester-driven narrative of police officers as racist and brutal monsters.

Over the course of the day, the video grabbed thousands of views, and it currently sits at more than 500,000 as of publication.

On Saturday, “Fox and Friends” took notice.

During a segment on the video, co-host Griff Jenkins played the Egard ad, and asked Thomas Homan, former Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, for his opinion.

“Amid growing calls to defund or dismantle police departments, one watch company is speaking out to thank the men and women in blue,” Jenkins stated before playing a clip from the ad.

“Good on Egard watch company,” Jenkins said.

The co-host added: “Just down the street from me, just four blocks, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial – it’s more than 21,000 names on that for the men and women who made the great sacrifice, and now this one watch company is speaking out. What do you say?”

Homan replied, also commending the ad:

I say it’s one of the best commercials I’ve seen in my lifetime – not because of fancy graphics, because you’re brave enough, they’re brave enough to stand up and speak the truth and support law enforcement.

Jenkins then asked Homan about a pro-law enforcement march set to take place in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, at which Homan was set to march and speak.

“I was asked to do that, and I’m gonna do it because I want to speak for the men and women of this nation that support police but are afraid to say so,” Homan said, adding that he’s heard “a lot of people” want to “participate in this march in support of our police, but they’re afraid.”

They’re afraid of what they’ve seen in the last two weeks in Washington D.C., they’re afraid that some violence may occur, and it’s a sad day in America, Griff, when an American taxpayer cannot support our men and women in law enforcement without fear of violence.

“It’s not the America I think we want, and not the America I grew up in – and it’s a sad day when people that want to go show their support for law enforcement are afraid to do so out of fear they may be attacked and may be called racist,” Homan continued.

Homan concluded, saying that “there’s no reason we can’t denounce racism – it’s a terrible thing – denounce racism, but at the same time defend the men and women who defend this nation in our communities and protect us every single day across this country.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED: Watch Company Releases Powerful Pro-Police Ad Amid Anti-Police Climate

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

