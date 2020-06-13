https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/502631-wendys-where-rayshard-brooks-was-killed-appears-on-fire

The Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was fatally shot by Atlanta police is in flames, according to footage captured by CNN and other outlets shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armored Atlanta police are now blocking off the Wendy’s, fire department is spraying down the fire. Someone said they fired rubber bullets but not sure pic.twitter.com/REXJqIGDh6 — Official Lax Girl™ (@officiallaxgirl) June 14, 2020

Protesters also gathered around the burning building chanting “arrest the cops”, according WSB-TV, a local Atlanta news station. The outlet also reported the building sustained broken windows.

“Arrest the cops” being chanted by protesters right now near the Wendy’s where #RayshardBrooks died. pic.twitter.com/oyE3vyny6O — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

News of the fast food restaurant’s fire comes as after police shot and killed Brooks during an exchange and subsequent struggle near a drive-thru.

Atlanta Police Department (ADP) officers were dispatched to a Wendy’s in the city Friday evening around 10:30 p.m. in response to complaints that Brooks was asleep in the drive-thru of the restaurant.

Police reportedly attempted to take Brooks into custody have he failed a sobriety test. Amid a struggle to put Brooks under arrest, he allegedly grabbed an officer’s Taser and ran off with it.

Brooks reportedly gained a distance between himself and law enforcement and pointed the stun gun at police, who then shot him.

Brooks was pronounced dead after he had undergone surgery at a nearby hospital.

Protests in Atlanta have escalated since Brook’s death Friday evening, with protesters closing down an entire highway, according to CNN.

RED ALERT 9:35p Atlanta: It’s the moment protesters entered the Downtown Connector (I-75/I-85) at University Ave (Exit 244). It’s shut down in both directions. Use I-285 as an alternate. #atltraffic @wsbradio @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/c0p7ico5q9 — Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) June 14, 2020

A group of protesters has also gathered outside Atlanta’s 3rd Precinct, according to the outlet.

Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields voluntarily stepped down from the city’s department Saturday afternoon following the outcry from Brooks’s death, which comes on the heels of weeks of demonstrations and unrest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

Floyd’s death has also reignited calls from advocates and protesters for an end to police brutality and police reform legilsation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Saturday that the APD requested the bureau to investigate the shooting of Brooks.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) tweeted Saturday evening that an investigation had been launched into the conduct of the police officers whose actions led to the death of the 27-year-old.

At the @Atlanta_Police Department’s request, the @GBI_GA launched an investigation into the conduct of two APD officers that led to the death of #RayshardBrooks. I am confident GBI Director Vic Reynolds and his team will follow the facts to ensure justice is served. (1/2) https://t.co/Ck1V85qw9I — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

