What a complete shock!

Earlier this week The New York Times published an editorial by Mariame Kaba on abolishing the police departments.

This insanity is what passes for intellectual opinion on the far left today.

Jordan Schachtel later pointed out that the author of the anti-police is a Soros alumnae.

Abolish The Police, brought to you by George Soros and the gang. pic.twitter.com/R8PeqlUSYP — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 12, 2020

Mariame Kaba an activist who migrated to the US from Guinea and the Ivory Coast.

She wants to abolish all police.

And she’s a George Soros fellow.

