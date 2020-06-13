BERLIN—The saying goes that in Berlin’s nightclubs, you can be or do whatever you want, as long as you don’t put anyone in danger.

In a pandemic, that’s a problem.

Paris has the Louvre, London its royal palaces and Berlin its nightclubs. Rooting back to the years after the fall of the Wall, when wild, improvised parties took place in abandoned industrial buildings, legendary techno club Tresor, rival Berghain and the city’s myriad other dance spots form a wild party scene that caters to all tastes—in music, drugs or sex.

Clubs are among the biggest draws for the 13 million visitors who flock to the laid-back German capital each year and a prime reason young talent moves here to work in one of Europe’s largest startup scenes.

But while Germany’s coronavirus lockdown is now largely history, the thumping bass remains silent and the city fears there might not be a future for its vibrant nightlife economy, at least not until there is a vaccine or an effective treatment for Covid-19. Almost four months since the virus arrived in Europe, the scene is teetering between melancholic resignation, denial and growing fears it may be gone for good.

“Berlin without clubs is like soup without salt,” said Dimitri Hegemann, owner of Tresor, which he founded in 1991. “If the soup isn’t tasty then the young people also won’t come.”

To DJ Ian Pooley, who spent 14 years in Berlin and has played in clubs the world over, club operators have fallen into a “silent depressive mood” about a situation they feel they can’t change.

Berlin’s clubs are facing an extreme version of what many German businesses have encountered. Government aid and donations from partygoers have put off bankruptcy, for now. Beyond Berlin state aid, the federal government’s latest stimulus package lists clubs as eligible for a €25 billion ($28 billion) aid program that can cover up to 80% of operating expenses through August for medium-size businesses that suffer sharp revenue losses due to government restrictions.

More Than a Party

Thousands of club tourists bring money to Berlin every weekend

12.97 million tourists in Berlin (2017) Club tourist average duration of stay 2.4 days Turnover per club tourist Club tourists* 23% €205 a day Total annual revenue brought by club tourists €1.48 billion 12.97 million tourists in Berlin (2017) Club tourist average duration of stay 2.4 days Turnover per club tourist Club tourists* 23% €205 a day Total annual revenue brought by club tourists €1.48 billion Club tourist average duration of stay 12.97 million tourists in Berlin (2017) 2.4 days Turnover per club tourist Club tourists* 23% €205 a day Total annual revenue brought by club tourists €1.48 billion 12.97 million tourists in Berlin (2017) Club tourists* 23% Club tourist average duration of stay 2.4 days Turnover per club tourist €205 a day Total annual revenue brought by club tourists €1.48 billion

But government aid only offers a temporary respite. Scientists warn that crowds of sweaty dancers shouting above loud music in confined spaces offer the perfect place for the virus to spread, making reopenings a faraway prospect. Some of the first Covid-19 cases in Berlin were traced back to clubs; in South Korea, one infected club-hopper sparked a fresh outbreak in Seoul last month.

Club owners fear that a wave of insolvencies that could change the face of the city—and diminish its international appeal—is all but inevitable.

“I try not to think too much about what lays ahead, otherwise I can’t sleep,” said Pamela Schobeß, manager of mixed-genre club Gretchen. The club will have clocked up debt of at least €50,000 by the end of July and, with a profit margin of 0.04%, taking out a government loan isn’t an option. “Wherever I can, I ask for deferrals,” she said.

Schwuz, Germany’s oldest and largest queer club, received some €75,000 in donations from fans but that only covered bills until the end of May, said manager Marcel Weber. To avoid bankruptcy, the club took out a €300,000 loan from Germany’s state development bank, KfW.

“Right now, we simply have to guarantee the survival of our unique club scene with financial means,” said Berlin State Culture Minister Klaus Lederer.

Even before the pandemic, clubs were at risk from rising property prices, Mr. Lederer said. Most clubs always operated with paper-thin margins. Entry costs €10 on average, a fraction of what many clubs charge in New York or London. Berlin’s clubs view themselves as cultural institutions, where atmosphere, not profitability, is the mark of success. According to a recent study by lobby group Clubcommission, 51% of Berlin clubs either operate at a loss or break even. Most of the rest make small profits.

Elsewhere, clubs are experimenting with virus-proof measures. In the Dutch city of Nijmegen, a club last week let DJs play for 30 seated guests. In the German town of Münster, a club charged some 100 people €70 each to dance in circles spaced 5 feet apart.

Not in Berlin.

This city’s no-limit clubbing culture, with its drugs, sex rooms and fetish venues, doesn’t fit with the notion of social distancing and strict hygiene rules.

It’s the “total freedom” that makes the city’s night life so special, said Burkhard Kieker, head of visitBerlin, the agency that promotes the German capital abroad and occasionally helps famous visitors get into Berghain, a club so legendary it had its own Rolling Stone magazine profile.

“It’s part of clubbing to forget the notion of time and space and that’s exactly what’s not supposed to happen right now,” said Jean-Christoph Ritter, who as DJ Schowi has played in numerous clubs.

After the shutdown in mid-March, Berlin’s clubs tried to keep the scene alive through live streamings of DJ sets from empty venues. United We Stream, an initiative that spread from Berlin across the world, collected €500,000 in donations for Berlin clubs.

Few clubs see ways to reopen without destroying the experience. And for now, government subsidies mean there is no immediate pressure to do so. Many owners are simply waiting.

A few venues with outside spaces have set up beer gardens with table service only and no dancing allowed. Some larger clubs are looking into subletting their spaces for corporate or other cultural events that need more room during the pandemic.

“We just can’t see club culture working at half or quarter load,” said Lutz Leichsenring, a spokesman for Clubcommission.

Cashing In

Berlin boasts some 280 professional clubs and event organizers Total €168 million Revenue by clubs (2017) 4% €17,500 -50,000 4 €50,001 -100,000 8 €100,001 -250,000 40 €250,001 -500,000 10 €500,001 -1,000,000 12 €1,000,001 -1,500,000 13 €1,500,001 -2,000,000 6 €2,000,001 -5,000,000 4

Meanwhile, clubbers are growing restless. On a recent Sunday, some 3,000 frustrated revelers converged on the Landwehrkanal, a waterway in the center of Berlin, in solidarity with endangered clubs.

The protest turned into an open-air rave with people dancing without face masks and sipping beer on dinghies opposite a hospital. The incident sparked condemnation from politicians and even club owners who feared it would brand the entire sector as immature and irresponsible. One of the organizers, a club association called Rebellion der Träumer—“rebellion of dreamers”—later apologized.

Mr. Hegemann worries that even if clubs are allowed to reopen, tourists—who make up some 80% of his guests and, according to the club lobby, bring some €1.48 billion to Berlin’s economy each year—will take their time to return.

In the former East Berlin power station that houses Tresor, the smell of stale beer and tobacco feels like a faint echo of the club’s last party a day before its 29th anniversary bash.

As he waits for the music to return, Mr. Hegemann is working on a project to fill the dark, rubble-filled basement with exotic greenery for handpicked guests to wander through and discover their inner souls in a more serene experience.

“It’s my job to keep the city weird,” he said.

