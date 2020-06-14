https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-dead-5-injured-in-drive-by-shooting-in-atlanta-police_3388032.html

Two people were killed and at least five others were hurt during a drive-by shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, said officials.

The shooting occurred on Saturday after 5 p.m. local time after shots were fired at a crowd in the Edgewood neighborhood, authorities told Fox5. The incident unfolded along Mayson Avenue and Hardee Street.

All five who were injured were taken to nearby hospitals, said officials. A police spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the five are in stable condition.

“We believe there could be several more victims,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told WSB-TV.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are not clear. A suspect or suspects have not been arrested in the case.

Police released a photo of a dark-colored truck that is said to be involved in the shooting. The photo shows what appears to be a person with a hat and a mask aiming a pistol.

A description of the gunman was not immediately available. The identities of the slain victims were not released.

Anyone who sees the truck should call 911, and those with more information or know who might be behind the shooting can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Informants could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Other details about the case were not provided.

Atlanta police are searching for this vehicle believed to be part of a drive-by shooting. (Atlanta Police Department)

The shooting comes as the Atlanta Police Department fired one officer and placed another on administrative duty for the fatal shooting of a black man who resisted arrest after failing a field sobriety test—a death that rekindled fiery protests in the city and also caused the police chief to resign.

People watch as a Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Ga., on June 13, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

Body camera footage released early Sunday by Atlanta police showed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks appearing good-humored and largely cooperative with the two white officers after being found sleeping alone in a car blocking a Wendy’s drive-thru lane.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks wrestled a Taser from one of the officers and ran. The GBI released security camera footage from the restaurant that showed a running Brooks turn and point an object in his hand toward an officer a few steps behind him. The video shows the officer draw his gun and fire as Brooks continues to run, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

