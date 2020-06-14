http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tGFvFw-wX7Y/

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — 2020 Pride celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of annual LGBTQ+ Pride traditions as protests are erupting across the country in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a show of inclusivity and solidarity, volunteers painted “All Black Lives Matter” in the middle of the busy Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue intersection on Saturday to honor black LGBTQ+ people and the fight for justice nationwide.

The message was painted in assorted colors that represent diversity in the LGBTQ+ community, including the colors of the Rainbow flag and Transgender Pride Flag.

Similarly, earlier this month, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted in yellow on a street leading to White House.

An All Black Lives Matter march is set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at Hollywood and Highland.

“The protest is in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression,” ABLM said on its website. “The LGBTQ+ community must extend its support to unite against oppression, police brutality, racism, transphobia, and the many other disparities disproportionately impacting the Black community.”