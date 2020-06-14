https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/anti-police-leftist-protesters-chant-dirty-jews-paris-rally/

It’s not about the police.

It’s about bringing an end to Western culture.

Far left protesters in Paris chanted, “Dirty Jews!” at their rally in Paris this weekend.

[embedded content]

Breitbart.com reported:

TRENDING: UPDATE — FULL BODYCAM VIDEO Reveals Atlanta Police Being Patient, Respectful with Rayshard Brooks (VIDEO)

Protesters shouted antisemitic chants, including “dirty Jews,” at a massive demonstration against racism in central Paris, France, on Saturday. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred in response to a counter-demonstrators who dropped a banner in Paris’s Place de la République that read, “Justice for victims of anti-white crimes.” The original protesters, who had gathered in the square to protest the death of Adama Traoré — a Malian French man who died in police custody in 2016 — shouted the antisemitic slogans in response. Protesters were also seen wearing T-shirts with the slogan “Justice for Palestine” and waving Palestinian flags. Placards included the phrases, “Israel, laboratory of police violence”; and “Stop the massacres by Israel. Liberty and justice for Palestine.”

Paris police reported the chants.

https://www.breitbart.com/middle-east/2020/06/14/anti-police-racism-protesters-shout-dirty-jews-at-paris-rally/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

