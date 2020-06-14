https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biggest-rally-signup-time-10x-800000-people-sign-trumps-maga-rally-tulsa-oklahoma/

President Trump’s mega MAGA rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma is the hottest ticket ever!

By Sunday, more than 800,000 people signed up for tickets to attend Trump’s first rally after the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The mega MAGA rally was originally scheduled for June 19 (Juneteenth), however, President Trump moved the rally to Saturday, June 20th.

…of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

TRENDING: UPDATE — FULL BODYCAM VIDEO Reveals Atlanta Police Being Patient, Respectful with Rayshard Brooks (VIDEO)

Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said more than 800,000 people have signed up for tickets.

“Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x.”

Just passed 800,000 tickets. Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x. Saturday is going to be amazing! https://t.co/u2tQ812odW — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 14, 2020

Brad Parscale said they are looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be with President Trump.

Correction now 300,000! Going to be epic! https://t.co/36wBjA7duT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 12, 2020

Mega MAGA rallies are also being planned in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

The Democrat-media complex is already going crazy and attacking President Trump for holding rallies ‘during a pandemic.’

That’s because the Democrat front runner old senile Joe Biden is still hiding in his Delaware basement and he couldn’t even fill a high school gym with supporters if he paid them

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

