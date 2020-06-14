https://www.theblaze.com/news/rayshard-brooks-police-shooting-video

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released bodycam and surveillance video that show the scenes that led up to the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a police officer following a struggle at a Wendy’s in Atlanta on Friday night.

Two police officers were responding to a call at a Wendy’s in Atlanta about a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, forcing other customers to drive around the car.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, an officer repeatedly knocks on the window of the driver’s side door, but the man inside the vehicle is unresponsive. After not responding, one of the police officers opens the car door and says, “What’s up, my man? Hey man, you’re parked in the middle of a drive-thru line here.” Brooks does not respond.

The cop then taps Brooks on the arm to awake him. “Hey, are you alright?” Brooks wakes up.

The two Atlanta police officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, question Brooks about his night and if he consumed alcohol. Brooks said he wasn’t “feeling right.” He told officers that it was “absolutely” safe for him to operate a vehicle.

Brooks, 27, originally told police that he had one and a half margaritas. Minutes later, he told officers that he wasn’t sure what he drank that night.

Brooks agreed to take a breathalyzer. While the one cop is getting the breathalyzer from the police SUV, the other officer tells Brooks, “We’re just trying make sure, man, you’re safe to drive, that’s all.” Brooks replied, “I know man.”

The officer told Brooks, “You scared me a little bit because you were sleeping in there, so that’s why I was making sure you were okay.” Brooks responded, “I know, I know you’re just doing your job.”

After seeing the results of the breathalyzer test, the police officer told Brooks, “I think you’ve had too much to drink to be driving. Put your hands behind your back.”

The two cops attempted to handcuff Brooks, and he resisted. A physical confrontation ensued as the police attempted to restrain Brooks. One police officer warned Brooks that he was going to be tasered if he continued to resist.

At one point during the altercation, a cop can be heard yelling, “Hands off the taser!”

Brooks runs away from police, and one cop tells the other one: “He’s got my f****ing taser.”

The bodycam fell off the officer during the struggle. In the video, you hear a taser being fired, and then several gunshots clap out.

(CAUTION: Graphic audio and video)

[embedded content]

Rayshard Brooks shooting: Police bodycam footage from Wendy’s shooting released



www.youtube.com



A video taken by a witness in the parking lot shows Brooks taking the officer’s taser and punching the officer in the head.

(CAUTION: Graphic audio and video)

The GBI released surveillance video from the Wendy’s where the incident took place. The footage shows Brooks running from police in the parking lot. While running, Brooks points the taser towards officers. There are shots fired, and Brooks falls to the ground.

(CAUTION: Graphic audio and video)

Brooks was shot by police and taken to the hospital, where he died. One of the officers was treated for an injury and released.

Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks, has been terminated. The 27-year-old was hired by the Atlanta Police Department in October 2013. Brosnan has been placed on administrative leave.

“During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. “The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.”

The GBI launched an investigation into the police shooting at the request of the Atlanta Police Department. Once that investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to prosecutors. Atlanta’s Police, Chief Ericka Shields, voluntarily stepped down on Saturday.

Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks’ family, said he left behind four children, three daughters and a stepson.

“(The officer) had other options instead of shooting him in the back,” Stewart said. “Are you not tired of seeing cases like this happen?”

“To the family of Mr. Brooks, there are no words strong enough to express how sincerely sorry I am for your loss,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “I do hope that you will find some comfort in the swift actions that have been taken today.”

Protests erupted in Atlanta on Saturday night following the release of the police shooting, and a CNN crew was attacked during a live broadcast.

The Wendy’s, where Brooks was shot and killed, was vandalized and then set on fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

