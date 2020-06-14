https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/502658-booker-says-gop-senator-has-told-him-qualified-immunity-is-on-the

Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerSunday show preview: Congress debates police reform legislation after George Floyd killing Here are the Confederate statues in the Capitol The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden marks 4th anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting MORE (D-N.J.) said Sunday that Sen. Mike Braun Michael BraunOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senior Interior official contacted former employer, violating ethics pledge: watchdog | Ag secretary orders environmental rollbacks for Forest Service | Senate advances public lands bill in late-night vote Republicans start bracing for shutdown fight in run-up to election Senate advances public lands bill in late-night vote MORE (R-Ind.) has told him the Senate’s policing reform proposals may address the doctrine of qualified immunity, despite Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottSunday show preview: Congress debates police reform legislation after George Floyd killing The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Governors react as COVID-19 cases spike The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump wants executive order on policing; silent on pending bills MORE (R-S.C.) saying the White House considers the issue a “poison pill.”

“I know the heart of Tim Scott and senators like Sen. Braun, who said to me, ‘Qualified immunity’s on the table,’” Booker said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We are one body in the United States Senate and people of good heart and good spirit, regardless of what the president does. He can veto a bill, but we should come forward in this moment in history.”

NEWS: @SenBooker says that GOP @SenatorBraun has told him qualified immunity “is on the table,” despite @SenatorTimScott telling @margbrennan this morning that addressing the issue is a “poison pill” for police unions pic.twitter.com/eJ11mgUurZ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 14, 2020

“Let’s understand that [limiting] qualified immunity right now is not a Democratic-supported thing. Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasCellphones haven’t stopped cops from lying — only courts can do that Democrats warn Biden against releasing SCOTUS list Senate at logjam over changing ‘qualified immunity’ for police MORE and conservative Supreme Court justices say that we need to reexamine qualified immunity,” Booker said. “Some of my Republican colleagues in the Senate right now have come forward to me and said we need to reexamine qualified immunity.”

Booker said the legal doctrine, which shields government employees from civil liability for actions taken on the job, “allows a case in Washington where a pregnant woman, seven months pregnant, was dragged into a street for not signing a parking ticket and tased three times, no accountability.”

“I could go through horrific example after horrific example. We need to ask ourselves as a society, do we want to have a nation where police officers who do really awful things cannot be held accountable through civil rights charges?” Booker continued. “When there are so many conservative voices talking about qualified immunity and when we know that no one in America should be above the law, I think it’s time that we change qualified immunity.”

