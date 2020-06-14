https://www.dailywire.com/news/border-patrol-agent-found-dead-on-remote-trail-in-new-mexico

A 26-year-old Border Patrol agent was found dead on a remote trail in New Mexico’s Hidalgo County last week.

Fox News reported that Johan Mordan was found “unresponsive lying on a trail” after other Customs and Border Protection officials went looking for him when they lost contact with the young agent. It is unclear what caused Mordan’s death and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. CBP officials issued a press release Saturday regarding Mordan’s death:

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Border Patrol Agent (BPA) Johan Mordan of the Lordsburg Station was working in the remote boot heel area of New Mexico when agents lost communications with him. A search ensued and, within minutes, responding agents found BPA Mordan unresponsive lying on a trail. Agents immediately began CPR (chest compressions) and air support was requested for extraction. Agents worked exhaustedly trying to save him, unfortunately BPA Mordan could not be revived. All proper notifications and investigative protocols have been initiated. BPA Mordan entered on duty with CBP and the U.S. Border Patrol on July 8, 2019, as a member of Session 1127 and was 26 years old at the time of his death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan also released a statement on Twitter announcing Mordan’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Border Patrol Agent Johan Mordan of El Paso Sector. He served his country and community with honor. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the entire Border Patrol community during this time,” Morgan tweeted.

In another tweet, El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria I. Chavez said: “We will forever honor your sacrifice Johan – We Will Never Forget.”

“Today, the entire #ElPaso Sector mourns the loss of one of our Border Patrol Agents from the Lordsburg Station who died while on duty last night. Our thoughts & prayers are with family, friends, and the men & women who served with him,” she also tweeted.

KVIA reported that “Mordan was the second border agent from the El Paso sector to die this year while on duty in the boot heel area of New Mexico.”

“In January, 48-year-old Alfredo Nino was found unresponsive at a remote outpost in Animas,” the outlet continued.

KTSM reported that Nino had worked out of the Santa Teresa Station. It is unclear what lead to his death.

The CBP keeps track of those who have died in the line of duty. So far in 2020, four other border patrol agents have died in the line of duty – yet all four of them died due to contracting the coronavirus while working.

