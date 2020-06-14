https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/502638-carson-says-argument-trumps-claim-that-hes-best-president-for

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben CarsonBenjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonSunday show preview: Congress debates police reform legislation after George Floyd killing Trump finalizing executive order calling on police to use ‘force with compassion’ The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan says there will be consequences from fraying US-China relations; WHO walks back claims on asymptomatic spread of virus MORE said Sunday that arguing over President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump is ‘behind-the-scenes’ but ‘unbelievably influential’: book Police unions face lobbying fights at all levels of government Ernst challenger leads by three points in tight Iowa Senate race MORE’s claim that he’s the best president for African Americans since former President Lincoln “is not productive.”

ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosPelosi: Presidents should not ‘fuel the flame’ National security adviser defends Trump tweets: The president ‘wants to de-escalate violence’ Sanders pushes back on doubts supporters will back Biden MORE asked Carson whether he stands by the president’s claim in a Thursday Fox News interview that he’s “done more for the black community than any other president” besides Lincoln.

Carson responded by citing some of the administration’s accomplishments, including promoting opportunity zones, prison reform, and regular and increased funding for historically black colleges and universities.

“To get into an argument about who’s done the most probably is not productive, but it is good to acknowledge the things that have been done,” he said.

JUST IN: In an interview with @GStephanopoulos, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson declines to back President Trump’s claim that he’s the best president for black America since Abraham Lincoln. https://t.co/MRHKNo8b2x pic.twitter.com/4gHgp308qM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 14, 2020

Stephanopoulos pushed the secretary, asking if Trump should “stop making that comparison.” The ABC host noted that other presidents have also taken steps to benefit the black community, including former President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act and former President Eisenhower sending troops to enforce the ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.

“All of which is a significant part of our history,” Carson responded. “And that’s an important thing for us to acknowledge, what has happened in the past. And, you know, we should be willing to look at what we’ve done together collectively to make progress.”

