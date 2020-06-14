https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-daily-paid-american-media-19m-to-publish-its-propaganda_3387601.html

Honest News Straight to Your Home. Try the Epoch Times yourself, and get a free gift.

According to documents submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice, Chinese state-run media, China Daily, paid American newspapers and media nearly 19 million USD for advertising and printing expenses over the past four years.

Daily Caller, an American news and commentary website, reported the findings on June 8, posting “China Daily, an English-language newspaper controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, has paid more than $4.6 million to The Washington Post and nearly $6 million to The Wall Street Journal since November 2016.”

Both newspapers published paid supplements that China Daily produces called “China Watch.” The inserts are designed to look like news articles, but they often contain a pro-Beijing spin on contemporary news events.

China Daily also paid for advertising in several other newspapers: The New York Times ($50,000), Foreign Policy ($240,000), The Des Moines Register ($34,600), and CQ-Roll Call ($76,000).

Huang Jin-Qiu is a Chinese senior media professional and a freelance writer. Expressing his opinion on the matter, he said:

“Ideally, having things done is actually better than having great advertisements. The CCP brags in the international community trying to fool some people who do not know the real situation in China. Such a system, like the CCP’s, can never solve any problems hidden in society. So, no matter how much it brags, it will never cover up the conflicts within society. Although it spends large amounts of money overseas to decorate itself, it is actually trying to cover up the rotten economy inside China.”

China Daily spent a total of $11,002,628 on advertising in U.S. newspapers, and another $265,822 on advertising through Twitter.

Shanghai human rights activist, Hu Jian-Guo, said:

“The Chinese Communist Party spreads its corrupt culture by spending huge amounts of money in foreign countries. It advocates the so-called Money Diplomacy with the UN, the WHO, and South Africa and other countries. This ‘Money Diplomacy’ actually bribes political leaders and officials from the UN and from the WHO with benefits and money so that they will speak out for the CCP, and distort facts and the truth. Its aim is to become a legitimate regime.”

Hu continued: “The CCP continues to spend money overseas while being careless about the lives of the Chinese people. Initially, when the UN did not acknowledge its existence, it used this exact method to buy out small countries who then, later stood up for it. The CCP doesn’t care about the Chinese people. So many people died from hunger during the Great Leap Forward and in the Great Chinese Famine (1958 to 1962); and it did not give a damn. It only cares about the legitimacy and the stability of its political power.”

China Daily also paid out more than $7.6 million to newspapers and printing companies to produce its newspaper for U.S.-based readers, the Justice Department’s filings show.

The Los Angeles Times, The Seattle Times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Chicago Tribune, The Houston Chronicle, and The Boston Globe are all listed as clients of China Daily.

Huang Jin-Qiu further said: “The American people are not going to be easily fooled by the CCP because everyone knows its political system has no democracy, no independent legislature, and no media freedom. There is a saying in Chinese: ‘The truth that is written in blood cannot be covered up by lies written in ink.’”

Huang also criticized the CCP for lying to the world by trying to portray peace. He said: “Definitely, the Chinese people want the government to spend money within the country, help the poor, and assist the small and medium businesses. They hope that the government can actually improve their standard of living and develop the economy. Lying to the world is useless because the entire world has become wiser now.”

Freedom House and the Hoover Institute of Stanford University have sent out warnings about the CCP spreading its political propaganda through American media and even pinpoint China Daily as the Chinese main propaganda agency. For many years, the U.S. Department of Justice has told China Daily to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and to declare its activities every six months. Now, during this CCP pandemic, China Daily and other Chinese state-run media are being subjected to greater censorship by the U.S. government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

