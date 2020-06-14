https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/churchills-photo-mysteriously-vanishes-google-amid-racial-tensions/

(KNEWZ) — The picture of Winston Churchill suspiciously vanished from Google search results on Saturday just as the legendary British prime minister was under siege from racial justice protesters in the United Kingdom. The images reappeared about 12 hours later on Sunday, with Google saying it was an unintentional “updating issue.”

On Saturday, a Google search for “World War 2 generals” brought up photos of every wartime leader, including Adolf Hitler, but no picture of Churchill.

Likewise, a search for “British prime ministers” in Google Saturday evening yielded a series of names and pictures of the British leaders, with only Winston Churchill’s photo missing above his name.

