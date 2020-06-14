Churchill's picture mysteriously vanishes from GOOGLE…

Get the latest coronavirus news and other important stories. Download the free Knewz app for iOS and Android.

The image of Winston Churchill has suspiciously vanished from Google search results just as the legendary British prime minister is under siege from racial justice protesters in the United Kingdom.

A search for “British prime ministers” in Google Saturday evening yielded a series of names and photographs of the British leaders, with only Churchill’s photograph missing above his name.

Likewise, a search for “World War 2 generals” brought up photos of every wartime leader, including Adolf Hitler, but no photo of Churchill.

Online sleuths reported the matter to Google this evening, but were saying they had not yet heard back, and the “photo blackout” has now persisted for several hours.

Speculation is mounting that Churchill’s enemies “Google bombed” the late prime minister, mass-reporting his picture for “violations,” thus yielding its automatic removal.

Another more sinister motive being floated is that Google may have deliberately removed the image while Churchill’s legacy is coming under fire.

In London, the famous statue of Churchill in Parliament Square has had to be boarded up with plywood after someone scrawled on it “WAS A RACIST.”

Churchill’s own granddaughter, Emma Soames, speculated that the statue may need to be moved to a museum, while the statue has been vigorously defended by Britain’s current prime minister, Boris Johnson, who considers Churchill his personal hero.

The uproar over the Churchill statue is happening parallel to unrest in several U.S. states over statues of Confederate generals, which are facing attacks from protesters and calls for removal. Also this week, several statues of Christopher Columbus were attacked in the U.S., including one that was beheaded in Boston.