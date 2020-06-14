https://www.theblaze.com/news/leo-terrell-democratic-kool-aid

Civil Rights attorney Leo Terrell says he has stopped drinking the “Democratic kool-aid.”

During an appearance on Fox News on Friday, network host Sean Hannity noted that Republicans were responsible for the Emancipation Proclamation, the party supported desegregation through the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education — which overturned the legal doctrine of “separate but equal” — and that Republicans helped then-President Lyndon Johnson pass the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s.

“What you see is a lot of Democrats they were all against that,” Hannity proclaimed.

The history that Hannity outlined, along with the fact that Democrats often label the Republican Party as the party of racism, is why Terrell stopped supporting the Democratic Party’s agenda, the civil rights attorney said.

“This is why I stopped drinking the Democrat Kool-Aid. I can’t take this hypocrisy anymore. It’s ridiculous,” Terrell explained.

“[Former U.S. senator from Georgia] Richard Russell from the south was against integration. He was opposed to anti-lynching bills. That’s what bothers me about this whole thing, that Democrats, just because of the D in their name, they could be a racist,” Terrell added.

Terrell then tore into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who infamously said last month that black voters who do not vote for him are not actually black.

“That statement by Joe Biden is so offensive and then you get Spike Lee out there and say, ‘It’s okay.’ That’s offensive. If any Republican said the same thing they would be in trouble, big trouble,” Terrell said.

“Joe Biden gave us the crime bill in 1994. President Trump gave us the First Step,” he continued. “The bottom line is this: I don’t need the Democrats to insult me or try to placate me with African garb, Nancy Pelosi. Pass some laws. Pass some reforms. Show me something other than some kind of condescending act just because you’re a Democrat. That doesn’t follow anymore.”

Later, Terrell said, “I’m asking every Democrat, do your research … you have to leave the Democratic Party — get out of there!”

“Don’t let the Democratic Party trick you — please!” Terrell pleaded.

