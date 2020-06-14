https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/civil-unrest-covid-19-may-trigger-mass-migration-post-pandemic-world/

(STUDY FINDS) — SYDNEY — Much of the world’s population has spent what’s felt like an eternity inside their homes these past few months. When the lockdown ends, however, one new study says that may change in a big and potentially permanent way.

Researchers from the University of Sydney suggest COVID-19 may be the latest global event which could trigger millions of people relocating around the world. The study says their scientific model shows mass migration is commonly triggered by epidemics, civil unrest, and wars. Between the coronavirus outbreak and fallout from the tragic killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, fed up Americans could certainly be seeking residence elsewhere.

“While many countries’ borders are now closed, making migration virtually impossible, a post-pandemic world might look very different,” says Professor Mikhail Prokopenko in a university release.

