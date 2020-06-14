https://www.theepochtimes.com/deer-runs-into-black-lives-matter-protest-woman-injured_3387990.html

At least three people were hurt, one seriously, while marching in a Black Lives Matter protest when a deer ran into a crowd of demonstrators in New Jersey, officials said.

The South Brunswick Police Department wrote on Twitter that the incident happened during Friday’s “March for Justice” near the South Brunswick High School. As they marched on County Route 522, a deer ran from the property and into the protesters.

A 69-year-old woman suffered a “serious head injury,” officials said.

“Officers working the event immediately provided medical aid until EMS arrived,” the office said.

1/2 The South Brunswick March for Justice drew hundreds of people to the rally and march. During the march 3 people were injured when a deer ran from the high school property into the marchers. Officers working the event immediately provided medical aid until EMS arrived. pic.twitter.com/ljfmiuh5Cq — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) June 13, 2020

On Sunday, the department said the woman’s condition improved.

“We continue to pray for her complete recovery,” according to a tweet.

A 69 year old woman received a serious head injury and was take to an area hospital. She was in intensive care late Friday night.Two others were treated on scene. — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) June 13, 2020

Two people were also treated for heat-related issues at the march and rally, officials told FOX5.

Around 1,000 people attended the demonstration, which was triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

