Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), a member of congressional Democrat’s “The Squad,” decried to conditions under which many black Americans live.

Pressley’s remarks came on the heels of another round of civil unrest due to an Atlanta police officer shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks.

“I’ll just say to wake up to this news again — and just yesterday there was a vigil in my community, mourning the lives of two black trans women,” she said. “It just is a fire hose that we’re drinking from daily of insult and assault and devastation. Black folks are gutted. We are exhausted.”

“I think every day about my 11-year-old daughter and how I would like to pass along to her generational wisdom and wealth and joy instead of generational fear and trauma,” Pressley added. “So we’re gutted, and we’re exhausted. But we’re resolved. This is a tipping point.”

