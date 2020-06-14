https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-democrats-exploitation-black-lives-matter-actblue-likely-another-example-democrats-abuse-not-profit-system/

Donating to Democrat causes may be a bigger scandal than you ever imagined.

Last week we reported that Black Lives Matter describes itself on its “BlackLivesMatter.com” website as a global organization both at its website and on Wikipedia as well.

We also reported that when you click on the “Donate” button on blacklivesmatter.com you are sent to an “ActBlue” donations page. You can even read that the donations are being made to ActBlue Charities in the fine print.

ActBlue has several entities under the overarching name ActBlue. We noted however, that when you research the expenditures of the ActBlue PAC, all of their contributions are directly going to top DNC campaigns:

https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/expenditures.php?cmte=C00401224&cycle=2020

But the question remains where is the money going to that is donated to Black Lives Matter?

If the money goes to ActBlue Charities, then where does it go next? For example, where are headquarters for Black Lives Matter and what’s the address?

In a list of tips for how to verify a charitable organization: https://www.charitiesnys.com/pdfs/OAG-COVID19-TipsforCharity.pdf – some of the basic questions should have answers that are typically readily available.

What kind of organization is “Black Lives Matter”? (Non-profit, private, etc…) Where is the headquarters? What’s the address & phone number?

Is it a registered non-profit in the US (501-c-3)? Is the organization the one at the IRS website https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/ that is being donated to today? There is an entity labeled Black Lives Matter Foundation (EIN: 47-4143254). This entity last filed in 2017.

Where does ActBlue send the donations for BLM? We noted that Black Lives Matter leader Ashley Yates posted about the missing Black Lives Matter millions.

For people new to the thread, the link above now leads to NSFW content. Here is a link with the archived statement: https://t.co/WMlMzxCyfL — ashley yates (@brownblaze) June 10, 2020

The fact that a leader of an organization is questioning where money being donated to that organization ends up, is a red flag – a really big red flag!



When was the last time you heard the leader of a Not-For=Profit (NFP) asking people NOT to donate to the organization? That is just unheard of (!) and can only mean one thing: the BLM leadership, itself, knows something is going on.

The Capital Research Center is a conservative organization which researches – specifically – NFPs and foundations for: corruption; connections between NFP boards; personnel; donor connections; etc. An article at Human Events in 2009 and quoted at the Capital Research Project explained the connections between George Soros and ActBlue:

In an era when the most vehement proponents of big government happen to be the most politically active billionaires, it is not surprising that the Democracy Alliance, a collaborative of liberal donors led by George Soros and Peter B. Lewis, has set out on an offensive to pile funds into the liberal machine. The tactics of Soros, his constituent investors and foundations are revealed easily — and in considerable detail — by an examination of the seemingly “grassroots” groups that this very non-grassroots collection of billionaires and bureaucrats fund. In fact, staples of the “grassroots” political movement — especially progressive websites such as MoveOn.org and ActBlue — are not driven by the average Democrat, as their image may suggest, but are rather mouthpieces for the radical agendas of the likes of Soros and labor unions. […]

In 2016 James Simpson at Capital Research.org wrote about the origins of Black Lives Matter:

Black Lives Matter began in 2013 with a Twitter hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter, after neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman, called a “white Hispanic” in the press, was acquitted in the killing of black teenager Trayvon Martin. Radical-left activists Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi claim credit for the slogan and hashtag. Following the Michael Brown shooting in August 2014, Dream Defenders, an organization co-founded by (the ACORN-affiliated) Working Families Party activist and Occupy Wall Street organizer Nelini Stamp, popularized the phrase “Hands Up – Don’t Shoot!” which has since become BLM’s widely recognized slogan. Not surprisingly, former Communist Party USA vice presidential candidate Angela Davis sits on the Dream Defenders advisory board. Garza, Cullors, and Tometi all work for front groups of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, one of the four largest radical Left organizations in the country. The others are the Communist Party USA, Democratic Socialists of America, and the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism. Stamp’s ACORN—now rebranded under a variety of different names after its official 2010 bankruptcy—works with all four organizations, and Dream Defenders is backed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), ACLU, and Southern Poverty Law Center, among others. The Freedom Road Socialist Organization is a hereditary descendant of the New Communist Movement inspired by Chinese dictator Mao Zedong and the many communist revolutions occurring throughout the world in the 1960s and ’70s. Freedom Road split into two separate groups in 1999, FRSO/Fight Back and FRSO/OSCL (Freedom Road Socialist Organization/Organización Socialista del Camino Para la Libertad). Black Lives Matter and its founders are allied with the latter. (Future references to “Freedom Road” in this article refer to FRSO/OSCL.)

Simpson goes on to tie Black Lives Matter to numerous socialist groups in the US. The term, ‘white privilege’ was launched by a communist according to Simpson who then concludes:

But do not be confused: “White” with an uppercase W does not mean white as most Americans use the word. “White” in radical parlance means anyone of any race, creed, nationality, color, sex, or sexual preference who embraces capitalism, free markets, limited government, and American traditional culture and values. These beliefs are deemed to be irredeemably evil, and anyone who aligns with them is “white” in spirit and thus equally guilty of “white crimes.” Ignatiev still teaches, now at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. The Black Lives Matter movement carries this narrative to unprecedented heights, claiming that only whites can be racists. (“The Result of Victimhood and Lies: Great Evil,” by Dennis Prager, National Review Online, Sept. 1, 2015.) And while justifying violence to achieve “social justice,” the movement’s goal is to overthrow our society to replace it with a Marxist one. Many members of the black community would be shocked to learn that the intellectual godfathers of this movement are mostly white Communists, “queers,” and leftist Democrats, intent on making blacks cannon fodder, the shock troops of the coming revolution.

Liberals have manipulated the Not-for-Profit (NFP) platform for years. Under Obama, conservatives were targeted when they asked for the NFP status after the origination of the Tea Party movement. What was missed at the time was that the Democrats had stepped into the Not-for-Profit game and corrupted it immensely.

Americans are donating to NFP’s believing they are who they say they are. However, the Democrat establishment has a more nefarious use of the NFP platform to accomplish their partisan goals. This is unknown to most donors.

The Black Lives Matter – ActBlue relationship appears to be an example of this and appears to be another huge Democrat scandal.



