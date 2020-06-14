https://thehill.com/policy/defense/502659-former-defense-secretary-gates-at-least-trump-hasnt-started-any-new-wars

Former Defense Secretary Michael Gates on Sunday offered measured support for President TrumpDonald John TrumpMelania Trump is ‘behind-the-scenes’ but ‘unbelievably influential’: book Police unions face lobbying fights at all levels of government Ernst challenger leads by three points in tight Iowa Senate race MORE, noting that “at least” the president hasn’t started a war and has funded the military.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddChris Wallace to Colbert: US hasn’t seen this level of unrest since 1968 Demings: ‘We are long overdue for every law enforcement agency in our nation to review itself’ DC mayor: ‘I think that the president has a responsibility to help calm the nation’ MORE asked Gates if his assessment of Trump has changed since 2016 when he said Trump, “is stubbornly uninformed about the world and how to lead our country” and “temperamentally unsuited to lead our men and women in uniform.”

“I would say this Chuck, first of all, unlike his three predecessors, and I write about this in the book, at least he hasn’t started any new wars, and he has robustly funded the military,” Gates responded.

Gates was appointed by former President George W. Bush and also served under former President Obama. His new book, “Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World,” will be released this week.

Gates also said he supported Trump’s “outreach” to North Korea.

“It hasn’t come to anything but I thought that was a bold move and everything else had failed in the previous 25 years,” he added. “But there’s also the other side of the coin in terms of some of the things he says. His treatment and words about military people and military heroes like John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump heads to West Point amid fresh military tensions The Hill’s Campaign Report: Bad polling data is piling up for Trump Cindy McCain ‘disappointed’ McGrath used image of John McCain in ad attacking McConnell MORE that I admire a lot that are really troublesome.”

But Gates also said Trump uses the military as a “prop” to a larger extent than his predecessors in the Oval Office.

“You know, all the presidents that I worked for liked to use the military as a prop. I think this president’s probably taken that to a new level,” Gates said. “But, but the military has to be very sensitive about being exploited in that way.”

His comments followed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley’s statement last week voicing regret for participating in President Trump’s photo-op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church last week.

Gates said he thinks Milley “really wrestled” with how to respond to the situation.

“I’ve known Mark Milley for a long time and he’s a man of great integrity, takes his responsibilities as an apolitical military officer very seriously,” Gates said. “I think the important thing was that he made the statement, made it with all sincerity and frankly, I think that, plus his statement, written statement to senior commanders around the world about the apolitical nature of the American military sent a powerful signal and reemphasized the importance of the military staying out of politics and frankly, not getting used.”

Milley was photographed in uniform walking with Trump to the church, shortly after protesters near the White House were forcibly cleared from Lafayette Square by federal law enforcement and National Guardsmen.

Milley said he regrets participating in the photo-op during a recorded message that aired at the graduation of the National Defense University last week.

“I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics,” he said.

