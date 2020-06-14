https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/06/14/george-floyds-brother-opposes-the-defund-the-police-movement-will-he-be-canceled-n527979

Many on left are calling for the defunding of police in the wake of George Floyd’s death, but Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, says that is not the answer. On Sunday, he told Fox News’ Arthel Neville that police officers can do their jobs “and still maintain respect for others.”

“What I would like is for all police around America to get their jobs and do them the right way, the correct way,” Philonise Floyd said on America’s News HQ. “Innocent people shouldn’t have to die.”

“You can do your job and still maintain respect for others,” Floyd added.

Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family attorney, made a point to explain that the push to defund the police is not coming from the Floyd family or anyone connected to them.

“We want to try to work to say we need to do restructuring and we need to work together and in concert to try to solve this problem,” Crump told Neville. “This is not a black problem. This is not a white problem. This is an American problem, and the only way we can heal this country is by working together.”

Earlier this month, Terrance Floyd, the younger brother of George Floyd, condemned the rioting that’s happening nationwide in his brother’s name, and said the riots and violent protests were “overshadowing” his brother’s memory. “They may call it unity, but it’s destructive unity.” George, he said, “would want us to seek justice” but would want people to channel their anger “another way.”

“It’s OK to be angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change another way because we’ve been down this road already,” Terrance said. “The anger, damaging your hometown is not the way he’d want.”

So not only does George Floyd’s family oppose the “defund the police” movement, they also oppose the violence and rioting being done in George Floyd’s name. So, who are the people responsible for the rioting, destruction and a calling for the defunding of police really acting on behalf of?

The radical left is trying to get an African American high school principal fired for telling her students not to root and riot. It makes you wonder just how long it will be before George Floyd’s family is canceled.

