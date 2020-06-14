https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/george-washington-statue-chicago-vandalized-kkk-hood-graffiti-burn-white-house/

Vandals in Chicago spray-painted a statue of George Washington overnight with messages in red paint on three sides reading, “Slave Owner!”, “Burn the Whitehouse down” and “God bless AmeriKKKa”, reported Alexis McAdams with WLS-TV, via Twitter. A white KKK hood and cloak were also placed over Washington’s head.

Image via Chicago Park District, details: Location: 5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr. Chicago, IL 60637 Within: Washington (George) Park Artist: Daniel Chester French and Edward C. Potter Year Created: 1900 Installed: 1904

Graffiti covers the more than 100 year old George Washington statue on the Southside. Messages in red spray paint read “Slave Owner” “Burn the Whitehouse down” & “God bless AmeriKKKa” CPD investigating. Some neighbors want the statue to go, others say it’s part of history. pic.twitter.com/ePlN5JyAlr — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) June 14, 2020

George Washington Statue Chicago, Illinois 📍 pic.twitter.com/Tq4Af94vOA — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) June 14, 2020

Statue of George Washington, in Chicago’s Washington Park this morning 😄 pic.twitter.com/96RA9Y8NkV — Athelen4🌹✊🏿🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🌅🗽 (@Athelen4) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile on 51st & King Drive. Somebody put “Slave Owner” and “God bless Amerikkka” at a statue I believe may be George Washington. Also a KKK hood hanging from a tree in the beginning. Welp. 🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️ #Chicago #protests2020 #WashingtonPark #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/0A3QmFif2x — Dirk Diggler (@jasodatdude) June 14, 2020

WMAQ-TV reported on the statue also having a white hood and cloak put on it.

“Vandals spray-painted graffiti and put a white hood on a statue of George Washington in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Photos from the scene show the statue, which is located in the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, with spray-painted messages scrawled on its base. Earlier in the day, a white hood and gown, likely intended as a representation of the Ku Klux Klan, had also been seen on the monument.”

George Washington statue defaced at 51st and King Drive pic.twitter.com/uH0t9Ftlv4 — Judy Wang (@JudyWangWGN) June 14, 2020

Overnight, someone wrote “slave owner” and “god bless amerikkka” on the George Washington statue on Chicago’s Southside. pic.twitter.com/5R8WhwrphO — agitator in chief (@soit_goes) June 14, 2020

