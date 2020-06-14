https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502634-gop-congressman-loses-primary-after-officiating-gay-wedding

A freshman Republican congressman who officiated a gay wedding lost his primary in Virginia on Saturday to a former Liberty University official.

Rep. Denver RigglemanDenver RigglemanVirginia GOP to pick House nominee after candidate misses filing deadline GOP rep calls on primary opponent to condemn campaign surrogate’s racist video House GOP to launch China probes beyond COVID-19 MORE (R-Va.) lost to Bob Good in a drive-thru Republican convention Saturday, with results only announced in the early hours of Sunday morning, The Associated Press reported.

Good’s campaign manager, Nancy Smith, told the AP the results showed Good winning 58 percent of the vote, according to the AP.

Riggleman officiated the wedding last summer between two campaign aides, engendering the ire of social conservatives in his district. About an hour before the results were announced, he suggested in a tweet that voter fraud had contributed to his loss.

“Voting irregularities and ballot stuffing has been reported in multiple counties in the #VA05. Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it,” Riggleman tweeted Sunday morning. “@VA_GOP needs to reevaluate their priorities. We are evaluating all our options at this time.”

Melvin Adams, Republican Committee chair for the 5th District of Virginia, said 2,537 of more than 3,500 registered delegates cast votes, the AP noted.

Riggleman won his seat by about 6 points in 2018. The Cook Political Report lists the fifth district slightly more Republican than the national average.

–This developing report will be updated.

