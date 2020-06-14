http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aCKnZMg7_fU/

Two police officers in Pomona, California, are being praised for their courageous actions on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:50 p.m., the Pomona Police Department received a call about a house on fire in the 300 Block of Paloma Dr., according to an update by Lieutenant Brian Hagerty.

“Officers arrived on scene and observed the kitchen area of the residence fully engulfed,” Hagerty wrote, adding that everyone inside the residence was able to get out, except for the bedridden woman.

However, when Officer F. Salgado and Officer J. Gomez realized she was still inside, they quickly took action and rushed into the house to find her.

Moments later, the two officers emerged from the burning home carrying the elderly woman and brought her to safety.

“LA County Fire Department was able to contain the fire to the kitchen and backyard area. LA County Fire Department will be notifying Red Cross for the displaced family,” the update continued.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the incident, according to the Daily Bulletin.

Kitchen fires were the most common when it came to house fires, according to the American Red Cross.

“Most home fires start in the kitchen during cooking — usually on stovetops —not in the oven. Be sure to stay in the kitchen when cooking, frying, or grilling on your stove top,” the site read.

The organization also encouraged people to plan an escape route in the event of a fire.

“Despite your best efforts, something may go unexpectedly wrong, so you and your family should have a plan for what to do in case of emergency,” the site noted.

Following the rescue, Facebook users expressed their gratitude to the officers for their quick thinking under pressure.

“Wonderful Officers doing wonderful work!! Thank you for everything that you do!!” one person wrote.

“I’m sure they didn’t think twice. Thank you for your service and saving her,” another commented.

