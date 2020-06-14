https://www.dailywire.com/news/howard-stern-under-fire-for-wearing-blackface-using-n-word-in-old-videos

Radio shock jock Howard Stern is an acute sufferer of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). He uses his Sirius-XM radio show to regularly bash Trump (despite previously being a supporter) while bringing on liberal Hollywood celebrities to do the same.

But the “morning zoo” host has been plunged into hot water after old videos of Stern emerged showing him dressed in blackface and using the N-word over and over, even when addressing his longtime sidekick Robin Quivers, who is black.

In one clip, Stern, wearing minstrel-style makeup, was mocking actor Ted Danson, who wore blackface as a “joke” at a New York City Friar’s Club event in 1993. Danson was roasting his then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg.

Stern’s shtick was part of his “New Year’s Rotten Eve Pageant,” which aired on pay-per-view on Dec. 31 that year, the New York Post reported.

In the video he plays Danson, and addresses his long-time black sidekick Robin Quivers, making corny and highly racist jokes, such as, “What do you call a black rocket scientist?,” the punchline to which is the N-word. When his audience seems shocked by the language, Stern defends himself by saying, “Whoopi wrote it!” Then he calls Quivers a “smelly” N-word, and again excuses himself by saying, “Whoopi wrote that.” The point of the skit seems to be that Danson used Goldberg’s apparent blessing of his behavior as license to be freely racist.

Earlier in the 1990s, Stern wore blackface to portray Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

In April, Stern offered his endorsement for Joe Biden and suggested that Trump’s supporters “take disinfectant” and “drop dead.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said. “Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

“A big cocktail of disinfectant,“ said sidekick Robin Quivers. “Yeah,” Stern said. “And all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

Then in May, Stern made headlines again when he said that Trump “despises” his own supporters. “One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous. He loves it. He loves to be in the mix,” Stern said. “The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most.”

“The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in his f***ing hotel,” Stern said. “He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

Then the shock jock added: “I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”

