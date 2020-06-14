https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/golan-heights-settlement-sovereignty/2020/06/14/id/972103

Israel’s cabinet has approved $2.3 million in funding for a new Golan Heights settlement that will be name “Trump Heights” to salute the Trump administration’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, NBC News reported.

“The initiative to establish a new Golan Heights settlement to be named after President Donald Trump expresses gratitude for his work for the State of Israel and the Golan Heights,” the cabinet’s statement read, per the report.

President Donald Trump has led an effort to support Israel by abandoning decades of U.S. foreign policy and move the U.S. embassy to the Israel-recognized capital of Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights for Israel on March 25, 2019.

The move is intended to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Israel, the statement added, per NBC News.

Construction will begin in three weeks and Israel hopes the “Trump Heights” name will encourage more residents to expand on the settlement. About 20 families are expected to move in over the next few months, according to Golan Heights council head Haim Rokach, per NBC News.

Golan Heights covers 700 square miles overlooking Jordan Rift Valley and was annexed in 1981.

“The tribunal makes absurd charges against the state of Israel, including the scandalous claim that the existence of Jews in the heart of our homeland constitutes war crime,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, per the report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

