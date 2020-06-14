https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/loreal-gets-woke-rehires-black-transgender-model-previously-went-racist-tirade/

Make up company L’Oréal Paris has conceded to the mob, and rehired their first transgender model who was fired in 2017 after going on a racist rant about whitey.

Munroe Bergdorf, who is bi-racial, was hired by the make up giant in 2017, but would make headlines a short time later after she ranted about how all white people are racist and that whitey needs to “admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth.” After attempting to explain that she stands “for tolerance and acceptance” she was fired by L’Oréal.

Leave it to hack “news” companies like CNN to frame the ranting as speaking “out against systematic racism.”

Now that Black Lives Matter is trendy again, the make up company tries to jump on board by making a post on their Instagram page titled “Speaking Out Is Worth It” where they elaborate by saying “L’Oréal Paris stands in solidarity with the Black community, and against injustice of any kind. We are making a commitment to the @naacp to support progress in the fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter“

They were quickly called out by Bergdorf, in yet another profanity laced tirade:

Of course this lead to L’Oréal rehiring Bergdorf to serve in an advisory role, as Glamour reports:

Transgender model and activist Munroe Bergdorf announced today, June 9, that she is joining L’Oréal Paris U.K.’s newly formed diversity and inclusion advisory board. The reconciliation comes nearly three years after she was fired by the brand for speaking out against white supremacy in a now deleted Facebook post. As of June 9, the relationship between Bergdorf and L’Oréal entered a new chapter. “I have spoken with @loreal, please swipe for full statement,” Bergdorf wrote on social media. “Thank you everyone for having my back with this matter over the past three years, it hasn’t been easy. Looking forward to new beginnings and a new positive relationship with the L’Oréal team.” She explained that new L’Oréal Paris president, Delphine Viguier (who was promoted into the role in June 2019), reached out to her directly and the two had an “open and productive conversation.” Viguier also offered her a consultancy role on the U.K. diversity and inclusion advisory board. “She listened to what I had to say and expressed her regret for how the situation was handled three years ago,” the model wrote. “As an activist, part of my work is to encourage big businesses to understand their responsibility with regards to diversity and inclusion. It’s imperative that in all industries, a wide range of people from different backgrounds and experiences are in the room at all levels and in decision making roles, to reduce oversight and to create a product that is built with all people in mind.” The company said it is also making donations to U.K. Black Pride and Mermaids, an organization supporting gender-diverse children, young people, and families.

I have spoken with @loreal, please swipe for full statement. Thank you everyone for having my back with this matter over the past three years, it hasn’t been easy. Looking forward to new beginnings and a new positive relationship with the L’Oreal team. Munroe x pic.twitter.com/DxltLF8Z7j — Black Trans Lives Matter ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) June 9, 2020

According to the wackjob left and their friends in the media, it’s ok to be racist as long as it’s against whitey.

