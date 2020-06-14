https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-drawn-into-racism-row-after-best-friend-gets-canceled-fired-for-white-privilege

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have, once again, been drawn into a public debate, even though they’ve largely exited the limelight that came with being full-time royals.

Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, who was instrumental in orchestrating the pair’s “Megxit” from royal life, and who helped the pair settle in Canada with their son, Archie, has found herself jobless after a “racism row” that saw her accused of “white privilege” in a battle with a black Instagram influencer.

Mulroney, who is a stylist in Toronto, Canada, appears regularly on both Canadian television network CTV, and on American television, for segments on fashion. Last week, though, Sasha Exeter, a black Instagram influencer who also works in the fashion industry, “called out” Mulroney for problematic behavior, including a series of legal threats, according to News.co.au.

Exeter said, in her video, that Mulroney had exhibited “textbook white privilege” and “very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in (Mulroney) sending me a threat in writing.”

“Sasha spoke out about her experience with Jessica in an Instagram video, explaining that the professional stylist and TV host had basically threatened her career in response to Sasha posting a call to action asking her peers—like Jessica—to use their platforms to support the fight for racial justice,” Cosmopolitan added.

The video led to Mulroney losing her Canadian television makeover program, “I Do, Redo,” which has people redoing their dated weddings and renewing their wedding vows.

Good Morning America, which occasionally has Mulroney on for fashion segments, also canceled future appearances.

Mulroney released a statement late last week apologizing for her un-woke choices.

“The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have work to do. I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community,” she said. “And while I can’t change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future. I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from my professional engagements at this time. I’m going to take this time to reflect, learn, and focus on my family.”

Mulroney is best friends with Markle, who injected herself into the ongoing debate over racism and law enforcement last week in a video. But now, friends say, the Duchess of Sussex is reconsidering the relationship.

“Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking,” the Daily Mail reported. Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation.”

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, now live in Los Angeles, California, and remain out of the public eye.

