Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she “couldn’t disagree” with the notion that if black protesters “stormed” the Michigan capitol they would be killed by police, and now one of those armed residents she accused of such is firing back.

Rick Ector is owner of Legally Armed In Detroit and has trained thousands of Michiganders to protect themselves with firearms.

“‘Storming the capitol’ — Since when is going to Lansing, the capitol of our state and engaging our legislators ‘storming the capitol,’” he told the Kyle Olson Show.

“Since when is demonstrating ‘storming the capitol’? ‘Storming the capitol’ … means you went to the facility, ransacked the place, set it on fire, and you killed people, and you just engage in all sorts of violence,” Ector said.

“None of that actually happened,” he said, adding Whitmer’s description was “disappointing.”

He was responding to this statement from Whitmer to the Root earlier this week:

“How do you respond to people who say that if there were a group of black men who stormed the state capitol that they would have been dead?” Terrell Jermaine Starr asked.

“I understand why people would say that,” Whitmer responded.

“And I don’t disagree.”

Michigan State Police patrols the capitol grounds.

“Our governor was engaging in misleading statements, she was insulting to law enforcement community, she was engaging in pandering,” Ector told The Kyle Olson Show.

“The mere fact that she was dare have the audacity to suggest that if black people were to lobby for the respect of their rights that they would be harmed and something bad would come to them at the hands of the Michigan State Police borders on insane and it was irresponsible of her to make those suggestions,” he said.

Ector and Legally Armed In Detroit organized a rally outside the capitol on April 28th.

“I want to present myself as an adult black man, fully armed and not a danger. If you are not a danger to me, I am not dangerous. It’s as simple as that,” attendee Stephen Alexander told the Detroit News.

Listen to the full episode of The Kyle Olson Show here:

Ector is currently raising money to train 1,000 women this year.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

