We have just watched for two solid weeks as Democrats, media personalities, and even some medical professionals, bent the rules of mask wearing and social distancing to cheer on left wing protests.

Now that Trump is planning a rally in Oklahoma, many of the same people now want us to believe crowds are dangerous again.

Do they really believe anyone is going to listen to them now?

On MSNBC, Dr. Vin Gupta even wants to ban political rallies.

News Busters reports:

Morning Hypocrite: MSNBC’s Protest-Marching Doc Says ‘We Need to Ban Political Rallies’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe demonstrated the public-health double standard on coronavirus and political activities. On Friday’s Morning Joe, co-host Willie Geist asked NBC medical expert Dr. Vin Gupta “Obviously the country has averted its eyes to another issue for the last couple of weeks, rightly so, but you as a doctor, as a public health expert, have not been averting your eyes, you’re watching exactly what’s going on with coronavirus, what continues to happen. So where are we right now?”

This was Gupta’s response:

Dr. VIN GUPTA: I don’t think this is ever going to happen at this point. We need the president and the vice president to not undermine the adversaries of the public health world. We have the president about to have a super-spreader event in Tulsa. The fact he’s asking for informed consent of his supporters before a rally where there’s no social distancing or masking is egregious. That’s what I do before I do a procedure in the ICU because there might be potential harm but there’s benefit. What’s the benefit to these supporters? Other that giving applause to the president. It makes no sense. We need to stop that. We need to ban political rallies. We need to encourage masking, frankly making it mandatory, I’ve been saying that for weeks.

Here’s the video:

On Morning Joe, Dr. VIN GUPTA says “we need to BAN political rallies!” The president is about to have a “super-spreader event in Tulsa”! Trump and Pence need to stop ruining it for their “adversaries” in public health! pic.twitter.com/D7BUw1n6nI — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 12, 2020

But here’s the best part. This very doctor recently bragged on the air about attending a protest:

But on Monday afternoon, Dr. Vin had a different take. He had been out in the streets of Seattle in protests, and this was somehow not a crazy “super-spreader event.” Nudged by Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House, he said “I was out with other physicians and nurses in Seattle over the weekend, where we had a Doctors for Justice March.

These people have lost all credibility.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

