The New York City Council is proposing to cut an unprecedented $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget for the coming fiscal year as calls grow to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“We believe that we can and should work to get to $1 billion in cuts to New York City’s police spending in the Fiscal 2021 budget, an unprecedented reduction that would not only limit the scope of the NYPD, but also show our commitment towards moving away from the failed policing policies of the past,” the council said in a statement published Friday.

“There is no doubt that this is an ambitious goal, but it is one that the time we are in calls for — both here in New York City and nationwide.”

The cuts include reducing uniform headcount through attrition, cutting overtime, shifting responsibilities away from the NYPD, finding efficiencies and savings in OTPS spending, and lowering associated fringe expenses.

“Our budget must reflect the reality that policing needs fundamental reform,” the council said. “Over the last few weeks, we have seen an outpouring of New Yorkers demanding change from their leaders. It is our job to listen — and to act. We will not let this moment pass, and we will fight for the budget they deserve.”

The Police Benevolent Association slammed the council and said its members would “bear the blame for every new victim.”

“For decades, every time a city agency failed at its task, the city’s answer was to take the job away and give it to the NYPD,” the PBA said in a statement issued to CBS New York. “If the City Council wants to give responsibilities back to those failing agencies, that’s their choice. But they will bear the blame for every new victim, for every New Yorker in need of help who falls through the cracks. They won’t be able to throw cops under the bus anymore.”

