New York’s most prominent Republicans, including close allies of President Donald Trump, are pressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to provide the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) an additional $3.9 billion in the next coronavirus pandemic stimulus package, the New York Post reported.

In a letter sent to McConnell, 18 Republicans in the state said that although the CARES Act already provided a similar amount to the public transit system, those funds were “not enough to meet the need,” adding that “the MTA’s financial future is at risk without federal relief. COVID-19 has blown a massive hole in its budget.”

The MTA faces more than $10 billion in lost revenue through the end of next year due to the coronavirus crisis, according to the Post. Ridership plummeted by 90% in March and April, with officials expecting ridership to be only about half the levels before the pandemic by the end of this year.

The letter stressed that the MTA “has run out of avenues for support. Without assistance from Washington, the only option left for repayment of the MTA’s debt is fare and toll hikes. We can’t put this burden on our constituents when so many have lost their jobs.”

The Republicans signing the letter also emphasized, “As this pandemic subsides, the need for a robust transportation network will only be greater.”

It pointed out that “the MTA has always been the economic lifeblood of the New York metropolitan region,” as it connects more than 15 million residents “with employment and educational opportunities that help drive the downstate economy, which accounts for nearly 10 percent of the national GDP. It would stunt both the New York and national post-pandemic recovery to let the agency flounder.”

