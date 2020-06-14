https://www.theepochtimes.com/off-duty-florida-wildlife-officer-julian-keen-found-fatally-shot_3388344.html

An off-duty Florida wildlife officer was found shot and killed on Sunday morning, officials said.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of Officer Julian Keen. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) on Twitter.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Keen, 30, was found dead in a rural part of the county, according to News4Jax. Three suspects are in custody.

Law enforcement agencies didn’t provide other details.

Keen was reportedly shot while trying to stop a hit-and-run driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association stated, “He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it. Please pray for his family and law enforcement everywhere as we face these troubling times.”

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also offered their condolences to Keen.

“We wish to offer our condolences to FWC, the family and friends of FWC Officer Julian Keen who lost his life last night. You have our deepest sympathies, prayers for you all,” the post said.

Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden also told news outlets: “We will do everything we can to bring about justice to those guilty in his shooting death.”

“We all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother but a role model for the community. He will be missed,” the sheriff said.

