So is this the lie we’re all supposed to repeat now?

It so hard to keep up in this era of “wokeness.”

Failed Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dropped a doozy today.

Abrams told George Stephanopolous on ABC’s This Week Rashard Brooks was murdered because he was asleep in a drive-through.

Stacey Abrams: “That is why you saw the reaction from protesters. That is why the virulence of anger remain. Activists are necessarily calling into question what’s actually being done. And what I would say is there is a legitimacy to this anger. There’s a legitimacy to this outrage. A man was murdered because he was asleep in a drive-through. We know this is not an isolated occurance.”

Yeah. That happened.

Stacy is a uniter.

“A man was murdered because he was asleep in a drive-through, and we know that this is not an isolated occurrence.”@staceyabrams comments on the killing of Rayshard Brooks . pic.twitter.com/00U8nwEzaY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 14, 2020

