https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/502687-police-officer-paralyzed-after-being-shot-in-las-vegas-protest

The family of a Las Vegas police officer shot during protests two weeks ago over the death of George Floyd say in a new statement that the officer is paralyzed from the neck down and remains on a ventilator.

In the statement released on the police department’s Twitter page, the family of 29-year-old officer Shay Mikalonis said that he is “unable to speak” but appears to be able to recognize family members in the room.

“We as a family, want to say thank you Las Vegas for your continuing support of Shay,” the family added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing with permission from Officer Mikalonis’s family. Since so many of our community is supporting Shay we wanted to provide an update as of June 12th, after the fundraiser held for him. He feels your prayers and positive thoughts. #PrayforShay pic.twitter.com/rpwaxMTCui — LVMPD Dispatch (@lvmpd_dispatch) June 13, 2020

A 20-year-old suspect is currently in custody as part of the investigation and has been charged with attempted murder as well as a number of lesser charges, according to The Associated Press. Protests have continued in the city and dozens of others across the U.S. over the deaths of black Americans during encounters with the police, including recent victims such as Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The protests have resulted in widespread calls for changes in law enforcement, particularly as videos have emerged of officers violently confronting protesters in some cities such as Buffalo, N.Y., where video of a 75-year-old being shoved to the ground by officers, causing a head injury, sparked outrage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

