https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/portland-antifa-terrorists-protected-allied-democrat-politicians-shut-traffic-17th-straight-day-violently-mob-driver-video/

Antifa domestic terrorists in Portland have shut down traffic for 17 straight days and as usual, the police are no where to be found.

On Saturday, Antifa rioters violently mobbed a driver on SE Powell Blvd in Portland.

There is no law and order in Portland thanks to Democrat politicians.

These Antifa rioters are protected by the Democrats who are refusing to enforce the law.

WATCH:

BLM protesters shut down traffic for the 17th straight day in Portland. As usual, police stayed away. Yesterday, rioters violently mobbed a driver on SE Powell Blvd. Police are asking for more info. Video: Brady Prigg https://t.co/CqxeTCtQVs #antifa pic.twitter.com/ZiEFIn8Ahd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2020

Members of Antifa have been terrorizing people in Portland for years as the police stand idly by and do nothing.

Antifa in Portland previously took over directing traffic and harassed elderly motorists.

Portland has one of the largest and most active populations of Antifa members in the United States thanks to Democrat policies.

