https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/remember-dont-mess-with-the-alamo-texas-warns-protesters/

By Peter Hasson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush warned protesters not to “mess with the Alamo” on Saturday as vandals have targeted other historical sites around the country.

Bush said his office is monitoring “social media posts and rumors from protesters who are threatening to come to The Alamo” and said law enforcement stands ready to protect the historical site, which is located in San Antonio, Texas.

“The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended. My office is closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protesters who are threatening to come to The Alamo,” Bush wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter.

TRENDING: Trump preparing executive order that pushes ‘the opposite’ of defunding police

“Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with SAPD, The Department of Public Safety and The National Guard to protect this sacred site,” he added. “My message to the protesters is simple: Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

Vandals around the country have recently defaced or destroyed historical monuments. Protesters in Richmond and Boston have toppled statues of Christopher Columbus, and protesters in Richmond tore down a statue of Confederate leader Jefferson Davis.

Don’t mess with the Alamo. pic.twitter.com/oqDM8wUOrT — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) June 13, 2020

Vandals have attacked statues abroad as well. A Winston Churchill statue was defaced in London, while protesters in Bristol, England, threw a statue of a former slave trader into the city harbor. Thousands of people have also signed a petition calling for the removal of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester, England.

Bush is the son of former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, though unlike his father, he has committed to supporting President Donald Trump for re-election in November.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

