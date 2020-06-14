http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FC3jLbLW00s/

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) compared the difference of the FBI’s investigation into then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s e-mails while she served as secretary of state, and the so-called counterintelligence investigation involving the 2016 presidential election.

According to the Wisconsin Republican, the Clinton investigation was one with the desired purpose to exonerate Clinton.

“What’s really interesting, if you compare the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mail scandal, that was not an investigation really designed to uncover the truth to lead to prosecutions,” he said. “It was really an investigation designed to cover up the truth and exonerate Hillary Clinton. You compare that to Crossfire Hurricane and Crossfire Razor, the investigation of the Trump’s campaign collusion into Russia and Flynn, I mean, those were witch-hunts. And, again, you have to ask, what were they trying to accomplish?

“And it sure seems to me that they were highly political and either trying to cover up the wrongdoing because they understood how improper it was to do all these unmaskings, to be investigating a campaign, to surveil members of the campaign, also to sabotage this administration,” Johnson continued. “So, those are the — we generally know the outline of what happened, but we really need to know, understand who knew what when. And I will tell you what I thought was very interesting about Rod Rosenstein’s testimony is, I was — it was — there was an astonishing lack of curiosity and management oversight over — regarding an investigation into the sitting president of the United States. I mean, think about that, Maria.”

