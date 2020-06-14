https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/502692-ron-perlman-matt-gaetz-get-into-back-and-forth-on-twitter

Rep. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzFloyd’s brother urges Congress to take action Philonise Floyd asks Congress to deliver justice for his brother Overnight Defense: Senate confirms US military’s first African American service chief | Navy to ban display of Confederate flags | GOP lawmakers urge Trump not to cut troops in Germany MORE (R-Fla.) and actor Ron Perlman spent part of Sunday feuding with each on Twitter after Perlman blasted the congressman for criticizing the U.S. Soccer board of directors’ recent vote to repeal a policy that required players to stand for the national anthem.

The board voted earlier this week to repeal the policy, which the league enacted years back after U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe joined NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other athletes in taking a knee during the national anthem before games in their respective sports to protest police brutality and racism.

The repeal follows weeks of protests against racial inequality and police treatment of people of color in the country prompted by the police killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more African Americans.

Gaetz was one of a number of Republican lawmakers, including President Trump Donald John TrumpMelania Trump is ‘behind-the-scenes’ but ‘unbelievably influential’: book Police unions face lobbying fights at all levels of government Ernst challenger leads by three points in tight Iowa Senate race MORE, who knocked the soccer league earlier this week after news broke of the vote to repeal the policy.

“I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised,” Gaetz tweeted.

I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2020

The tweet by Gaetz drew thousands of replies on Twitter, and one of them came from Perlman.

“The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a f-ck about what you two dipshits think,” Perlman wrote in the tweet, in which he tagged Gaetz and Trump.

The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a fuck about what you two dipshits think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 13, 2020

Perlman’s drew a response from Gaetz hours later, sparking the beginning of Twitter feud between the pair on Sunday.

“This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA,” appearing to refer to Perlman’s acting portrayal of Clay in the fictional FX television series, “Sons of Anarchy.”

This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA https://t.co/mKUFz4y5ru — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

“Yessir, so true!” Perlman fired back on Twitter not long after. “So rewarding playing a–holes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one?”

Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing assholes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one? https://t.co/8Yk4lXvyAI — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020

Gaetz tweeted in response that he viewed Hollywood thinking he was as an “a–hole” to be “a badge of honor,” and said Perlman wouldn’t be tweeting about him if his “message weren’t true & effective.”

“Threatens your wokeness. How triggered will you be when @realDonaldTrump is re-elected? More or less than when crooked lost?” he continued.

Honestly? The fact that Hollywood thinks I’m an asshole is a badge of honor 🙂 You wouldn’t be tweeting about me if my message weren’t true & effective. Threatens your wokeness. How triggered will you be when @realDonaldTrump is re-elected? More or less than when crooked lost? https://t.co/E31s3MuWP9 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

“Speaking of Woke Matty, do you think it’s just Hollywood that thinks you’re an a–hole?’ Perlman replied in a pair of tweets. “Read the comments, I’ll wait… And while we’re at it f–kboi, what is this shit about playing your crowd with dog whistles like ‘Hollywood,’ making them think culture is the thing that’s keeping them down? When it’s really you and your greed.”

And while we’re at it fuckboi, what is this shit about playing your crowd with dog whistles like “Hollywood“, making them think culture is the thing that’s keeping them down? When it’s really you and your greed. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020

“I can see I was way off w the ‘triggered’ analysis…” Gaetz shot back in a pair of his own tweets later on Sunday. “Dude I represent a district of 700k that elected me w about two-thirds of the vote the last 3x I’ve been on a ballot. Blue check marks don’t scare me anymore than your fictional white supremacy motorcycle gang. Leave the tough guy comments for those of us who face the voters.”

I can see I was way off w the “triggered” analysis… https://t.co/PYDX7jgeTy — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

Dude I represent a district of 700k that elected me w about two-thirds of the vote the last 3x I’ve been on a ballot. Blue check marks don’t scare me anymore than your fictional white supremacy motorcycle gang. Leave the tough guy comments for those of us who face the voters. https://t.co/4PxEbcUBe3 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

“Ya know what, you’re right. A guy who wins a totally gerrymandered district with daddy’s money deserves our deepest admiration. You’re right.. I only PLAY scumbags and grifters. You’re the real deal!” Perlman told Gaetz in another tweet.

Ya know what, you’re right. A guy who wins a totally gerrymandered district with daddy’s money deserves our deepest admiration. You’re right..I only PLAY scumbags and grifters. You’re the real deal! @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020

“Gerrymandered district? The western and northern borders of my district are Alabama. The southern boundary is the Gulf of Mexico. It’s literally impossible to gerrymander. Try again,” Gaetz responded less than an hour after.

Gerrymandered district? The western and northern borders of my district are Alabama. The southern boundary is the Gulf of Mexico. It’s literally impossible to gerrymander. Try again. https://t.co/9aiUaYcHkT — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 15, 2020

This is not the first time Perlman, who has history of criticizing Trump, has gotten political on Twitter. Last year, he used the platform to announce his endorsement of then-Democratic presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden advisers starting to gather documents from potential VP picks: report Trump reschedules Tulsa rally after criticism of overlap with Juneteenth The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump wants executive order on policing; silent on pending bills MORE (Calif.), and joined other entertainers in calls to boycott Georgia on Twitter shortly after Republican Brian Kemp won the state’s gubernatorial race.

The feud between him and Gaetz also comes after the Republican lawmaker drew headlines after exchanging insults in a nasty back-and-forth with a Florida state representative earlier this year.

