http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mPEISgO15VE/

The statue of Scotland’s most famous ruler, Robert the Bruce, has been vandalised with graffiti branding him a “racist king”.

Vandals daubed “racist King” and “BLM” on the plinth of the Scots ruler’s equestrian statue, which shows him mounted upon the little war pony which carried him when he slew the English knight Sir Henry de Bohun in single combat at the Battle of Bannockburn.

They also wrote out the “BLACK LIVES MATTER” slogan in full on the ground in front of the statue, and “robert was a racist / bring down the statue” on a nearby rotunda, according to reports.

“We are disappointed to see the statue of Bruce vandalised in this way and are liaising with the National Trust for Scotland and our local heritage partners,” commented Scott Farmer, who leads the council responsible for local government in the area.

“To see such gratuitous vandalism against one of Scotland’s landmark statues is a senseless attack on a strong community and its history. This statue has no connection to the Black Lives Matter campaign and this attack could very well undermine the legitimate concerns raised by BLM.”

Breitbart London is not aware of any evidence that Robert, who was born in 1274 and reigned from 1306 to 1329, harboured racist prejudices.

Certainly his rule preceded the British peoples’ period of colonial expansion — indeed, preceded the union of the British home nations — by several centuries, and any British involvement in the African slave trade. Indeed, the vast majority of Scots, including those of Robert’s noble class, would be likely to live their entire lives without encountering someone with sub-Saharan African heritage during the period.

Robert did have a long-standing desire to go on Crusade, and after his death his great friend and lieutenant did carry his heart into battle against the Muslim Moors in Spain, although this was motivated by religious rather than racial animus, and the Moors were largely of North African and Arab heritage.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

