Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Sunday “subpoenas are powerful” in his effort to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in the firing of the former Ukraine prosecutor general.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said Biden’s involvement “doesn’t make any sense.”

“Subpoenas are powerful,” he said. “We asked Blue Star Strategy, this Democrat-led lobbying firm that was representing Burisma, back on Dec. 3 to start cooperating with our committee. Six months later they had turned over 149 pages and sent a letter saying they are fully cooperating. The subpoena now has resulted in 2,600 pages of information.”

But. Johnson said, “the big question I have is what was the serious offense of Viktor Shokin?”

“Why did the U.S. government come to the conclusion that he had to be fired… very serious on the part of Vice President Biden and it doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “Literally we’ve been trying to get from the State Department to have an oversight letter specifically asking that question.”

On the issue of Seattle’s autonomous protest zone, Johnson said he’s heard nothing about citizens and businesses “trapped in the new nation of CHAZ,” and decried the mayor’s ” “glib” response on how long the zone will be tolerated.

“It is our responsibility to protect the constitutional right to the life, the liberty, the pursuit of happiness of every American citizen,” he said. “I was amazed at Mayor [Jenny] Durkan’s glib response saying how long can this section of Seattle look like this and she said, ‘Well who knows? It could be the summer of love.’

“Her job is to protect the constitutional rights of every one of her citizens and if she and Gov. [Jay] Inslee aren’t willing to do that, I think that’s what President [Donald] Trump… has to step in and do.”

