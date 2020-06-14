https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/teen-makes-teddy-bears-children-fallen-police-officers-receives-death-threats-acts-kindness/

A teenage girl who makes teddy bears for children of fallen police officers is not receiving death threats for supporting police officers.

“Megan” is even being harassed and abused by her classmates.

For three years she has been making teddy bears for children from the uniforms of fallen officers.

What’s wrong with these people? Abusing a child for acts of kindness is just evil.

How awful.

Law Enforcement Today reported:

She’s just a kid trying to help make peoples’ lives a little easier. A little less painful. And now she’s under attack for it – and her family is facing death threats. You’ve probably heard of Megan. Her non-profit is called Blue Line Bears. She, with the help of her family, takes the uniforms of fallen police officers and turns them into teddy bears for the surviving family members. In an episode of Behind the Uniforms from season one, she shared the story of how she started her non-profit to help them. Meg is the daughter of a cop. As such, she understands what families of law enforcement go through… …Sadly, the recent high school graduate is coming face to face with just how vile and depraved some people can be in their hatred for EVERY cop and ALL those who love and support them. Recently, she posted supportive statements on her personal social media page, only to have people, many of whom she considered friends, lash out at her and her family and then block her. The post that led to all of the horrific comments, which included things too vile to print, but wished death on her dad and other officers: “It’s a sad day in our house, and I know many of you would understand and relate. How do we explain to our sweet, passionate, empathetic, amazing daughter why so many people around the world hate her dad (and so many of the officers that she has met around the country) simply because of the uniform he wears? “He’s never done any of the things he’s accused of by association. She knows that he, and the overwhelming majority, does his job with passion and integrity. She is so worried and we have no answers for her. It’s a sad day.”

Read the rest here.

