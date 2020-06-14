https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/thousands-black-trans-lives-matter-protesters-gather-outside-brooklyn-museum-gov-cuomo-threatens-party-goers-hamptons-violating-social-distancing/

Thousands of ‘black trans lives matter’ protesters gathered outside of the Brooklyn museum on Sunday.

The protesters were shoulder-to-shoulder and not practicing social distancing.

WATCH:

Happening now in Brooklyn.. Silent march for Black Trans lives.. shot by my friend who has this amazing view from her living room… pic.twitter.com/Caa8hj62DX — natiba (@natiba) June 14, 2020

TRENDING: UPDATE — FULL BODYCAM VIDEO Reveals Atlanta Police Being Patient, Respectful with Rayshard Brooks (VIDEO)

WATCH:

The crowd outside Brooklyn Museum. Can I get a haircut now? And can my kids go to the park? @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/cgsCd9qBsT — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo threatened restaurant/bar owners, police officers and party goers in Manhattan and the Hamptons who were violating the Communist ‘social distancing’ orders.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters just burned, looted and pillaged New York City, but Cuomo is threatening party goers in the Hamptons who dare violate social distancing orders.

Crooked Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. recently announced the DA’s office will not prosecute protest-related arrests “in the interest of justice.”

But if New Yorkers dare violate social distancing orders while attending a party, they will be punished.

This is pure Marxism.

“We have received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations,” Cuomo said in a tweet. “Bars or restaurants that violate the law can lose their liquor license.”

Cuomo called out party goers in the Hamptons.

“The violation complaints are predominantly from Manhattan & the Hamptons. Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws.”

Enforce the law or there will be state action,” he said.

The violation complaints are predominantly from Manhattan & the Hamptons. Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws. Enforce the law or there will be state action. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

