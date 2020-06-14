https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/tomb-unknown-soldier-american-revolution-philadelphia-vandalized/

The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier Of The American Revolution in Philadelphia was vandalized earlier this week.

Statues and monuments of historic white men have been destroyed and targeted by criminal rioters across the nation over the past few weeks, with seemingly no repercussions.

Due to the tomb being made from soft limestone, professional conservators had to be brought in to help repair it and remove the spray paint.

“The National Park Service is working to remove this graffiti on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution (at Washington Square) safely. We appreciate the offers to help that we’ve received, and we ask your patience while professional conservators continue this delicate task. Thank you for your encouragement and support,” the Independence National Historical Park wrote on Facebook.

“The wall of the monument is a very soft and porous limestone that’s susceptible to pitting and discoloration. To clean this stone without damaging it, we’ve tried non-abrasive steam cleaning and a gentle solvent. But, some paint on the wall remains,” the Facebook post added. “A professional stone conservator is now addressing this graffiti. The treatment saturates the painted stone with a mild solvent held in place by poultices (soft masses). After about two weeks, the stone’s appearance should improve.”

It is expected to take over two weeks to remove the damage.

