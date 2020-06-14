http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/2Gh5sHpEcLQ/american-tourist-instructed-to-leave-israel-after-violating-quarantine-631456

American tourist Brandon Korff has been instructed to leave Israel after breaching its quarantine rules, the Population and Immigration Administration announced on Sunday.

As part of the nationwide effort of limiting the spread of coronavirus, it was decided on March 18 that foreigners will not be allowed entry into Israel.

However, Korff requested an exception, arguing that he plans to visit his brother who is currently serving as an IDF lone solider. In light of the circumstances and after having had verified all necessary paperwork, Korff’s request was approved under restrictions set by the Health Ministry.

Landing in Israel on Friday morning, it appears that Korff violated the predetermined quarantine conditions by meeting his girlfriend, Israeli fashion model and actress Yael Shelbia, shortly after landing.

The message issued by the Population and Immigration Administration emphasized the fact that Korff signed a commitment to the terms of his quarantine and that during the preliminary inquiry it was made clear to him that he was not to make contact with any other person. However, Korff met his girlfriend and stayed in the same apartment as her, the administration said.

